Masha Slamovich Issues Warning To Cora Jade After TNA Genesis Confrontation

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich successfully retained her title against Rosemary at this past Sunday night’s Genesis 2025 PPV by defeating The Demon Assassin in the inaugural Women’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. Immediately following her huge victory, Slamovich was confronted by WWE NXT star Cora Jade.

Slamovich appeared in a digital exclusive shortly after Genesis to discuss several topics, including her huge win and being confronted by Jade.

Slamovich said, “Another victory after another defense and this time it’s Clockwork Orange. But Rosemary, you didn’t know that your House of Fun is the world that I thrive in. That’s why you ended up down in Hell where you belong. But now, this title and I, we’ve got a new focus. Cora Jade. You want to come into my house, into my world of chaos and you want to try your luck against the very best? Let me tell you one thing. If you want the ultimate, you’ve got to be willing to pay the ultimate price. Because it’s not tragic to die doing what you love, Cora. And this is what I love. The house of violence is what I love. It’s what I live for. I was put on this earth to fight. And Cora you came looking for a fight? You came knocking on the wrong damn door.”

