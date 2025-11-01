Masha Slamovich’s WWE Talks Reportedly Stalled Due To Ongoing Investigation

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, TNA star Masha Slamovich was on WWE’s radar for a possible signing with either NXT or the main roster prior to the recent allegations that have disrupted her career. However, the extent of WWE’s interest remains unclear due to these allegations.

Sapp also mentioned that Slamovich was considering her future in TNA as her contract was nearing expiration.

There was speculation that she might join WWE or NXT, with Sapp stating, “There was some interest there.” However, before any of these plans could materialize, serious domestic abuse allegations surfaced, leading TNA to initiate an internal investigation back in September.

Sapp believes that Slamovich’s return to TNA is still a possibility and that there is a “path” for her to come back.

He noted that the individual who made the allegations against her has expressed a desire for her career to continue.

At this time, it is unclear how her career will progress, as various promotions—including TNA, West Coast Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, Metroplex Wrestling, and Top Talent Wrestling—have pulled her from their upcoming shows. Updates on Slamovich will be provided as more information becomes available.