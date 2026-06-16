Masyn Holiday Released From WWE

Darci Khan, formerly known by her WWE ring name Masyn Holiday, has departed the company after a brief run through WWE’s NIL pipeline.

The news comes by way of Khan switching her Instagram handle back to her real name. A source indicates the split was on good terms and her call to make.

Khan first inked her WWE deal in December 2023, one of several college athletes brought in under the promotion’s NIL push. She got her lone TV appearance on WWE EVOLVE’s third episode, but an NXT call-up never materialized before her exit.

She’ll still pop up on WWE-adjacent programming for now, with Season 3 of WWE LFG currently airing on A&E.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)