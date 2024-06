All Elite Wrestling announced a match for this week’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Rampage on TNT, which is set to air on its regular schedule at 10PM ET on TNT.

It was announced that NJPW star Gabe Kidd and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong will face The Infantry (“The Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) in a tag team match.

This is the first match announced for Friday’s show and Kidd’s first in AEW.