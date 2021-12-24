Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.

Here is the current card for WWE Day 1:

WWE Title

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Edge vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss