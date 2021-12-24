Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening.
Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
Here is the current card for WWE Day 1:
WWE Title
Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley
Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
Edge vs. The Miz
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss