NJPW recently announced two matches for their upcoming New Japan Cup 2024 Day 5 event set to take place on Tuesday, March 12th from the Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium in Ehime, Japan.

You can check out the lineup below:

Singles Match

Hirooki Goto vs. Winner Of Tomohiro Ishii and Chase Owens in a New Japan Cup 2024 Second Round Match

Singles Match

Winner Of Tanga Loa and Great-O-Khan vs. Winner Of TJP and David Finlay in a New Japan Cup 2024 Second Round Match