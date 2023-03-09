Matches, Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg

You can officially pencil in some matches and a big segment for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On the post-Revolution 2023 episode of Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA., a pair of big matches and a segment was announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada is the debut of the new AEW International Championship, which was previously known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

The first AEW International Championship contest will be decided between “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Jeff Jarrett.

Also on tap for the show next Wednesday night is The House of Black putting their newly won AEW Trios Championships on-the-line against The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia).

Finally, it was announced that MJF’s “Reign of Terror” is only beginning, as “The Devil” and reigning AEW World Heavyweight Championship will have a Re-Bah Mitvah Celebration.

