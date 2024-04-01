Matt Cardona On His Match Against Adam Copeland On AEW Collision: “This Is Literally My Dream Match”

Matt Cardona returned to AEW during Collision on March 30th, 2024, to face TNT Champion Adam Copeland. Cardona lost the match against Copeland and said the following about his appearance.

“Yeah, this isn’t just something I would answer Q&As with on Twitter like, who’s your dream match? This is literally my dream match. I’m not even talking about our history, the Edgeheads, all that. He taught me everything that I know in this business. He saved my career. I’m not even talking about that. I’m saying pre me even being a pro wrestler, looking up to Adam, looking up to Jay. Those were the guys.

When they made it to the top of this business, I thought maybe someone like me can and to have this match, honestly, I thought it wasn’t gonna happen. Adam had to retire, he comes back. We’re not in the same company, but alwayz ready, right? It’s not just a nickname or hashtag or catchphrase. It’s the way I live my life, my career, and everything that he’s taught me. Over the years, even things that he doesn’t know he taught me just by me watching. Before I knew him, even now, he’s the Rated R superstar, but because of what he taught me, I’m the self made superstar and I didn’t win tonight. But Adam, if you’re watching this, maybe we go to Long Island, New York, my hometown, put that title on the line, cause I’m alwayz ready.”

EXCLUSIVE! Matt Cardona shares his thoughts after his surprise return to #AEW to challenge TNT Champion Adam Copeland for the title in the Cope Open on #AEWCollision!@TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/5bQZHavHQR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024



(quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)