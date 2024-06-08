Matt Cardona Recalls Reasons For Launching The Z! True Long Island Story

Pro wrestling veteran and GCW General Manager Matt Cardona recently appeared on an episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He talked about a number of topics, including his spot in WWE when he was known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona said, “I had been in WWE for a few years and of course that was my dream to be there, but it wasn’t my dream to just be a guy on the roster. It’s cool, it’s awesome. I can say I’m a WWE superstar, but I didn’t feel like I was a superstar.”

On his reasoning for launching the Z! True Long Island Story:

“I’m always trying to achieve more goals, not that I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished, of course I am, but I’m a big dreamer just like you guys and I feel like we only live once and YOLO right? But you have to go for it. If not now, when?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.