Matt Cardona Recalls Reasons For Launching The Z! True Long Island Story

By
James Hetfield
-

Pro wrestling veteran and GCW General Manager Matt Cardona recently appeared on an episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He talked about a number of topics, including his spot in WWE when he was known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona said, “I had been in WWE for a few years and of course that was my dream to be there, but it wasn’t my dream to just be a guy on the roster. It’s cool, it’s awesome. I can say I’m a WWE superstar, but I didn’t feel like I was a superstar.”

On his reasoning for launching the Z! True Long Island Story:

“I’m always trying to achieve more goals, not that I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished, of course I am, but I’m a big dreamer just like you guys and I feel like we only live once and YOLO right? But you have to go for it. If not now, when?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

