Matt Hardy and His Kids Wrestle In A Ring (Video), ROH Roster Takes “Don’t Rush” Challenge

– Matt Hardy tweeted the following, showing himself and his kids wrestling in a ring at his home:

“[A MUST WATCH] In our latest check-in video, The #BabyHardyBoyz work out in the ring with UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy. The interaction question – What’s your current favorite pro wrestling promotion & show?”

– ROH tweeted out the following video, showing their roster doing the “Don’t Rush” challenge:

– ROH will be livestreaming a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match between CM Punk and Raven from their Beating the Odds 2003 event at 9PM EST tonight.

– AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event has been moved from May 23rd to September 12th.