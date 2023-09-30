Matt Hardy Comments On Possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match, Jade Cargill In WWE, More

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Jade Cargill going to WWE:

“I mean, it’s a good call. I mean, there’s a ton of untapped potential in her. It’s gonna be really interesting to see how it plays out. I think if WWE is trying to treat her like a star, if they’re trying to give her the biggest boost possible, to really have her blast off into superstardom, they’re doing it the right way because she seems like a big deal. She left AEW at the optimal time. When you think about it, she had this big push, she’d been undefeated, she had one loss, she went away for a while, she came back to all this hoopla, you know, and then she announces to management, I guess, that she’s going to go to WWE, and then she has one more loss and then off to WWE, but I mean, that’s leaving about as unblemished as you can possibly be. So she should do great. She has the look of a star. Once again, I’ve said this about other guys too, like when it comes to like a female wrestler, like she’s Vince McMahon’s perfect item. You know what I mean? Vince would love that, I can tell you. Big, pretty girl who’s muscular, athletic, like a freak athlete, so it’s gonna be really interesting just to see how it goes. One thing I’m really curious to see about Jade is just how her work translates into longer matches, like if she’s doing main events as opposed to shorter matches. I think that’s going to be the determining factor of how deep she goes into being a Superstar. You know, if she can go and produce those great long matches, those great long competitive matches, that’s going to be the point where she has to prove herself more than anywhere else.”

A possible Roman Reigns vs The Rock match:

“It’s a huge match. It’s huge and I think it would lead to a very successful WrestleMania. I do. I feel like now that Rocky has been speaking about it and saying it was almost greenlit for last year, and now that they might do it this year. I feel like even if he’s mentioning it in any capacity that it’s in his mind to do. So yeah, I do think it will happen. I do think it would be a huge draw. I don’t know. If the die hard wrestling fans are going to get the match they would want, but I think it’s going to be a huge spectacle, and I think it’s going to be a match that is going to have casual fans extremely interested in and they’re going to want to tune in and watch it.”

Roman Reign’s lengthy title reign:

“I feel like they are making a statement out of Roman Reigns and just saying like, the new era of pro wrestling is the best era and Roman Reigns is the biggest star and the reason he is is because he’s held the title longer than anybody else.”

