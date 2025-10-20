Matt Hardy On AJ Styles’ Upcoming Retirement And His Lasting Impact On TNA

Pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy discussed various topics on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

One of the highlights was WWE star AJ Styles planning to retire from in-ring competition in 2026.

Hardy said, “I mean, I’ll miss him. AJ is great. I love AJ as a performer. I love him as a human being, what a great dude. Very, very proud to call him a friend. And I get it. Some people want to leave. Whenever they feel like they might be taking a step back, or they might be getting a little slower, they might be getting a little older. They want to leave where they feel like they’re on top. So I get it, and that’s fine. We’ll miss him. We’ll miss AJ Styles, because he’s a very, very special talent.”

On Styles’ legacy:

“I know in his heart, he’s got a lot of love for TNA. Really, when I think about it, he is Mr. TNA. No doubt about it. I mean, he is the guy that put TNA on the map whenever it first started. So without AJ Styles, TNA isn’t where it is right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

