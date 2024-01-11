Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team He Thinks Is The Best In AEW Right Now

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including which tag team he thinks is the best in the company right now.

Hardy said, “The people that I think currently are on the best run of their careers and are doing great stuff are FTR.” “But they aren’t necessarily the future. They are the present. I think they are going to be a top tag team for a little while to come, obviously.”

He also talked about which tag team he thinks is the future of the division and pro wrestling.

“Aussie Open, I think they have the potential to be the future of tag team wrestling for a long time.” “I feel like they are very solid from a foundation of like psychology-wise as far as working. On top of that, they can do all the modern-day, new-age stuff, too.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.