Matt Hardy Says Jeff Is In the Best Place He’s Been In Decades and Expresses His Excitement For Him

Matt Hardy has expressed his joy at Jeff Hardy’s new lease on life.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff’s 2022 DUI case is now closed after he entered a nolo contendere plea on Thursday in Volusia County, FL. Hardy’s license was suspended for ten years, he received credit for 38 days in jail, two years of probation, $4,586 in fines and court fees, a 90-day impoundment of his car, two years of an interlock device on his car, community service, and a court-mandated DUI school or drug rehab program. Click here for more information on the case and the sentence handed down yesterday.

Matt took to Twitter in an update to publicly respond to Jeff’s case, noting that his brother has worked “extraordinarily hard” to improve over the last 9 months. Jeff, according to Matt, is in the best shape he’s been in in decades.

“Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you,” Matt wrote.

As of this writing, Jeff had made no public comments about his case or his future.

There is no word on whether Jeff will return to AEW in the near future, but after announcing Jeff’s suspension in June 2022, AEW President Tony Khan later stated that the suspension would remain in effect until Jeff underwent treatment and was able to maintain sobriety.

Matt’s full tweet is available below: