Matt Hardy Talks About Potential Return To WWE Or AEW

“Never say never.”

That’s what they all say, and on the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” that’s what Matt Hardy said about a potential WWE return for The Hardy Boys.

During the episode, Hardy touched on the topic, as well as the possibility of a return to WWE for the legendary duo.

“We’re both very, very happy,” he said. “We’re extremely happy with how TNA is going right now, and we’re going to be continuing this for a while. We just actually talked about some creative stuff going through the end of this year right now. So that’s very exciting. We dig what we have,” he said. “As far as going to WWE or going to AEW, I mean, it’s a ‘never say never’ scenario. In my world, in the extreme life of Matt Hardy, it’s never say never. You never rule anything out. You never close any doors on anything. You just do your best, you keep your chin up, you keep moving forward, and you try and speak as honestly and as transparently as possible.”

Hardy continued, “So it’s one of those things, if we ended up back at AEW to do something, yeah, we wouldn’t be opposed to that, especially if it’s something that sounded really, really good, that we were very intrigued by,” he said. “Then, once again, with WWE, there’s still been some ongoing conversations with WWE. So yeah, I mean, anything can happen in the extreme life of Matt Hardy.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.