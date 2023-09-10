Matt Riddle Claims An Officer “Sexually Assaulted” Him Then Deletes His Post

The following is a post that was made by WWE star Matt Riddle on his Instagram account early on Sunday morning:

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A*shole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

Riddle shared a photo of the officer with the message but ended up deleting the post. Riddle wrote another post and stated: “Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again 🤙.”