Matt Riddle Pulled From WWE Events Following Incident At JFK Airport

WWE has pulled Matt Riddle after he accused a New York City airport police officer of sexual harassment at JFK airport on Sunday. He made the claim on Instagram, which he later deleted.

According to law enforcement sources, Port Authority officers received a call about a disorderly person deplaning, as PWMania.com previously reported. Riddle was revealed to be this person.

Riddle appeared apologetic to the police, according to witnesses, and no police report was filed. The Port Authority was taken aback by Riddle’s Instagram claim. They believe they did nothing to deserve such an accusation and take it seriously. They have begun an internal investigation.

WWE has not made any public statements about the situation. He and Drew McIntyre are currently both part of a storyline.

According to PWInsider.com Riddle will not be appearing on tonight’s RAW and is not expected to work this weekend’s live events in Idaho and Washington, which he had been booked on.