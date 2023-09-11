Update On Matt Riddle After Claiming An Officer “Sexually Assaulted” Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle claimed that a New York City airport police officer sexually assaulted him. Riddle did not elaborate, but he did post a photo of the officer on his Instagram account. Riddle later removed the post and stated, “Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that Port Authority officers received a call about a disorderly person deplaning, who turned out to be Riddle. According to witnesses, Riddle appeared apologetic while speaking with police, and no police report was filed.

The Port Authority says they were shocked by Riddle’s Instagram claim and that nothing they did warranted an accusation from Riddle on social media, but because of his post, they are taking the claim seriously and have launched an internal investigation.