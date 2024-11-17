Matt Riddle Reveals Scooter Was Vince McMahon’s Idea

Former WWE star Matt Riddle spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ on a number of topics, including how the scooter he used during his time in WWE wasn’t his idea as he wanted a dirt bike.

Riddle said, “The scooter, it wasn’t my idea. I actually suggested a dirt bike. I had an idea of the dirt bike, and Vince [McMahon] was in complete control at that time, and he’s like, ‘A scooter.’ Then I go, ‘What about a skateboard?’ But everybody in AEW was doing skateboards. So I didn’t do that. […] But the kids loved the scooter, and the kids buy scooters, they buy merchandise. I think the scooter, I still go to shows, and they’re like, ‘Hey, can you…’, people pay me extra to ride the scooter. I’ll ride it, dude. It’s gonna make a kid out there happy. I’ll ride it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)