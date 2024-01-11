Matt Riddle’s NJPW Debut Match Confirmed

Former WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler, real name Nic Nemeth, and Matt Riddle have both been confirmed to make their NJPW debut on Night 1 of The New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 23rd.

Nemeth made an unexpected appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. He appeared with his brother during the show and sat at ringside. An altercation occurred after the IWGP Global Championship Match with Champion David Finlay. This seemed to be the start of a feud between the two. And now NJPW has confirmed this match is official and is for Finlay’s IWGP Global Championship.

The following night on NJPW’s follow-up show, New Year Dash, Matt Riddle appeared in a video after Hiroshi Tanahashi successfully defended his newly won NJPW World TV Championship against Ryusuke Taguchi.

Riddle issued a challenge to Tanahashi. In typical Tanahashi fashion, he accepted the challenge but admitted that he had no idea who Riddle was! He will find out on February 23rd as he puts his NJPW World TV Championship on the line.

The event with stream live on NJPW World.