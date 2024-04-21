Maven Looks Back At WWE’s Social Media Policy From 2012

Former WWE star Maven recently took to an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel, where he talked about a number of topics including the 2012 WrestleMania talent handbook guidelines.

Maven said, “Now, the last page, 21, in this handbook, something that definitely did not exist during my time, the Twitter guidelines and they use an entire page to tell you the do’s and don’ts of how to utilize social media. Some of it is using hashtags for specific events including ‘#WrestleMania, #Axxess, #WMParty, or #WWEHOF.’ So, they’re encouraging wrestlers to post and have a unified hashtag while posting.”

On the book’s suggestions for social media interactions:

“‘Be sure to frequently check ‘@Replies’ on your Twitter app. Take a moment to answer quality questions/comments from your followers on your WrestleMania experience.’ The WWE just recognizing that fan engagement means so much and can be so useful on a platform like Twitter or X. The final one, ‘Share your emotions. Be sure to tweet your pre and post-match thoughts. They will be retweeted by @WWE and @WrestleMania.’”

On his reaction to how much changed between his release and the book’s dissemination:

“It amazes me to see that, in the few years from the time this WrestleMania happened from the time that I was let go, how much had changed. The fact that they were encouraging you to put out your thoughts, they were encouraging fan engagement, and they were encouraging you to have an opinion on what just happened. Not saying it wasn’t like that during my time, but I’m not saying it wasn’t either.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)