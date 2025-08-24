Maven On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Botch At WWE WrestleMania 18

Former WWE star Maven released a new video on his YouTube channel, discussing various topics, including Vince McMahon’s reaction to his botch at WrestleMania 18.

Maven said, “The trash cans we were using here were indeed real trash cans, but they were that lighter aluminum. The idea was going to be Goldust holding the trash can, and a stiff kick was gonna crumple it.”

He continued, “It was going to look and sound vicious. Gotta hit the damn trash can, though. Vince was none too pleased. He literally stopped me in my tracks and just berated me. If there’s any time that you don’t want to get on Vince’s bad side, it’s WrestleMania. I would be willing to bet that missing the trash can stayed in Vince’s mind. Just, and it’s not because of something athletic, or ‘Maven can’t throw a dropkick,’ nothing like that.”

On losing sleep over the botch:

“It’s a question of, ‘Can Maven perform when the lights are the brightest, when there are millions of you at home watching him, or is he going to miss another trash can? Is he going to miss his spot, miss his opportunity, miss the brass ring that we’re putting in front of him?’ 23 years later, I can giggle and laugh at it now, but I’ve lost sleep about missing that trash can many times.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)