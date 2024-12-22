Maven Opens Up About Dealing With Bullying From Bob Holly

Former WWE star Maven spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a number of topics, including how he dealt with bullying from Bob Holly.

Maven said, “Once you earn guys’ respect, they stop being a bully. Once they realize [that you can take] a beating and dole one out. Maddest Bob ever got at me was me not hitting him hard enough.”

On Holly receiving a mandate to test him:

“[They said] ‘Beat the hell out of him and let’s see when he comes back through the curtain if he was a problem with it.’ Not once. I never did.”

On how Randy Orton once urinated on a tanning bed:

“We were in a tanning salon one time. I went in to pay, I’m getting to tanning and Randy comes and grabs me one time. He’s like, ‘We gotta go.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘They charged me so I pissed on the tanning bed.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.