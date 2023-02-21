Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu Set to Appear on “Bar Rescue”

Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu, better known as Naomi in WWE, will appear in an upcoming episode of “Bar Rescue.”

The reality TV show is set to return to Paramount Network on February 26 with new episodes. The two stars can be seen in an upcoming episode, as seen below in a preview, though it’s unclear when it will air.

Mone previously appeared on USA Network’s “Barmageddon” series on January 2, 2023.

Mone and Fatu left WWE in May of last year due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. They were later stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships before being permanently suspended.

Mone was later released by WWE and signed with NJPW in January. She made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 this past Saturday. She won the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

Fatu’s status has been unknown since her suspension was announced.