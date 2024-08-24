Mercedes Mone: “In WWE You Have No Idea What You’ll Be Doing Week To Week”

Mercedes Mone has had the opportunity to work for both WWE and AEW throughout her long, successful career.

Mone left WWE in May 2022 after to a disagreement with Vince McMahon, before joining NJPW the following January. She made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. The next year, she joined with the AEW.

Earlier this week, the top AEW talent revealed in her newsletter that she planned to be at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Things changed when AEW President Tony Khan invited her to All In at Wembley Stadium in the same year.

During an interview with The Independent, Mone emphasized the differences between the promotions, noting that in WWE, you don’t know what you’re doing week to week.

Mone said, “The difference between the two companies is night and day. In WWE you have no idea what you’ll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there’s time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell. I’m treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven’t before. I love it so much here.”

It should be pointed out that when Vince McMahon was in authority, plans changed on an hourly basis, including during live shows. However, Triple H implemented long-term booking, which has received accolades from both talent and fans.

Mone will defend her TBS title against Britt Baker on Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event.