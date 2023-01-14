Mercedes Moné Lands New Movie Role

Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado, fka Sasha Banks) has been cast in a new action-thriller film.

According to Deadline, Moné and Paul Ben-Victor have been cast in “The Collective,” a new film from Yale Entertainment.

The recently completed action-thriller film from director Tom DeNucci and writers Matthew Rogers and Jason James also stars Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson, all of whom were previously announced. There is no word on when the film will be released.

Moné will play Nikita, the “blade wielding company pit-bull and chief of security” who always keeps an eye on Miro Lindell, played by Ben-Victor, who serves as auctioneer to a seedy underground cabal of untouchable billionaires bidding on human lives. The Collective, a righteous group of assassins, will target the highly sophisticated human trafficking ring. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to entrust their most important mission to Sam Alexander, played by Till. Alexander makes up for his lack of experience with savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. Hugo, played by Gibson, and Liam, played by Johnson, are former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes who help Alexander on his journey. Daisy, played by Rose, is the astute general manager of the evil, clandestine organization that also employs Moné’s character. Sam must demonstrate to himself, Liam, and Hugo that he is Collective material for this life-or-death, no-holds-barred mission.

Sugar23, Buchwald, and Felker Toczek Suddleson represented Moné.

Moné recently debuted for NJPW and will make her in-ring debut against IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Battle In The Valley on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA.