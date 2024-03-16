Mercedes Moné On Finding Herself After WWE, Why She Now Calls Herself “The CEO”

AEW star Mercedes Moné recently spoke with Renee Paquette for a digital exclusive on a number of topics including finding herself and finding a team of people she could ask help from after she left WWE.

Moné said, “I mean, first is just finding a team. Finding people that I can go to for help because I felt so lost, so broken, so hurt and so confused. [Not knowing] where I fit in this world and especially in the world of wrestling that gave me so much hope, gave me so [many] dreams, gave me so much opportunity. I felt very lost and confused and unsure, and it hurt me because of how much work I put into being in wrestling and all my dreams into it just felt like it got taken away from me and just kinda came crumbling down.”

Moné also talked about why she now calls herself “The CEO.”

“It took a little bit of healing, a lot of healing, but a team to really help build me back up and to have my back. To let me know, I am more than a boss, I am a CEO because I took control of my own life. I walked out with my head held up high, and I found so many new passions that I never got to discover before. Wrestling has always been my one and only and my everything. To be a 30-year-old back then, now I’m 32, to grow and understand that there’s so much more than this. Wrestling is so much more. It’s so beautiful. It’s more than just in the ring.” “To be able to discover a new love, new foundation, just new everything. It just felt so freeing to grow.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)