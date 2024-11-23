Mercedes Moné On Training With Indi Hartwell And Harley Cameron Earlier This Week

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including getting a chance to train with both Indi Hartwell and Harley Cameron earlier this week.

Moné said, “Birthday Surprise and Training Sessions with Harley Cameron & Indi Hartwell

This week, I stopped by the AEW school with Harley Cameron and Indi Hartwell, and Harley completely surprised me with the cutest birthday gift! I had to laugh and let her know my actual birthday isn’t until January, but it was such a thoughtful gesture. Honestly, it meant so much that she took the time to pick something out for me. She’s definitely won me over—consider me a new fan! Moments like these are what make the wrestling community so special.

On top of that, I had the chance to invite Indi Hartwell to the AEW school for a training session. I was looking for someone tall and strong who could channel Kris Statlander’s energy, and Indi was the perfect fit. She has such a commanding presence in the ring, and working with someone so powerful and dynamic is always exciting!

Training Highlights: Flatbacks, Lucha Moves, & Harley’s Big Moment

I trained at Tyler Breeze’s school, Flatbacks, the day before and was excited to run into Harley Cameron. I invited her to the AEW school the next day, and it was amazing to have her in the ring alongside another powerhouse. My best friend Kalisto joined us to teach some Lucha techniques, bringing extra excitement to the session.

The real standout moment? Watching Harley embrace her inner La Luchadora! She pulled off moves I’d never seen her try before—walking the ropes, flipping off the top rope—you name it. Her progress was mind-blowing, and I can’t wait to see how she uses these new skills in her upcoming AEW matches. It was definitely a training session to remember!”

On AEW wishing her a happy birthday “early”:

“This week started with a hilarious surprise! I woke up to a flood of birthday messages and was completely confused. Turns out, AEW had posted a happy birthday shoutout for me! For a moment, I felt like I’d slipped into a multiverse—was it really my birthday? I was so tired that I had to double-check Twitter to make sure. Once I figured it out, I couldn’t help but laugh. It was such a fun and unexpected way to start the day!”

On a fan asking her about trans people in wrestling:

“Hi Dylan Hi there! Yes, there are definitely trans people in wrestling, and it’s such a beautiful time to pursue your dreams! Just remember to be yourself and keep chasing what you love. I believe in you! “