Mercedes Mone Reportedly Spotted With Shane McMahon Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As seen at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-match.

Following the event, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported on Mercedes’ flight from New York City:

“PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that AEW TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone was seen this morning with Shane McMahon at Laguardia Airport in New York City. We are told that each were seen speaking on their way to their respective flights. One source, when PWInsider.com reached out to confirm whether the story was true, confirmed that they did had a conversation about AEW.”

Johnson added that Shane, who lives in the New York area, was not seen backstage at Forbidden Door. AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that Shane “is always welcome in AEW.”