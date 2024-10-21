Michael Buffer Comments On Samantha Irvin Parting Ways With WWE

Add Michael Buffer to the list of those who have responded to news of Samantha Irvin parting ways with WWE.
The legendary boxing and former WCW ring announcer took to X on Monday to respond to Irvin’s statement announcing her WWE departure.
“NO,” he wrote via X. “My wife and I are so sorry to hear this as I’m sure millions of other WWE fans are.”
Buffer continued, “Samantha is brilliant & super professional as announcer + her musical talent as a singer & flautist are amazing! All the best to her moving forward w/her career & perhaps we’ll see her in future events including boxing & MMA!”
NO!💔
My wife and I are so sorry to hear this as I’m sure millions of other @WWE fans are. Samantha is brilliant & super professional as announcer+her musical talent as a singer & flautist are amazing!
All the best to her moving forward w/her career & perhaps we’ll see her in… https://t.co/ZzUD9XfjIj
— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) October 21, 2024