Michael Cole Feels That The Bloodline Storyline is “Emmy-Worthy in Many Ways”

WWE announcer Michael Cole discussed The Bloodline angle from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE on Pat McAfee’s podcast.

He said, “The last 15 minutes of the event Saturday night, Pat, we didn’t say a word. We did not utter a sound for the last 15 minutes of that show. When Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and hit him with the chair? That pop was enormous. This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade. And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways.”

