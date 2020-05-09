Michelle McCool Reveals Edge Came Close To Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool recently did an interview with NYPost.com and here is an excerpt:

Q: When the streak from broken, did you know it was gonna happen?

“I did know late in that afternoon that was gonna happen. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen. But, Mark was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.

Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania (24) versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it gonna do for Edge?’ It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It’s fine, it’s not like it’s an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination.”

Q: So the only other time you had heard talk about breaking it was with Edge?

“Yeah, that’s the only other time that I’d heard about it. But (it ending) definitely made for some good memes for years to come (Laughs). People’s faces for sure.”