Mick Foley Clears Up WWE Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is setting the record straight on long-standing rumors regarding a big-money WWE ambassador deal. Speaking on “Casual Conversations With The Classic,” Foley directly addressed reports that claimed he was earning close to $3 million annually through the role.

“I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million as has been reported,” Foley said. “I had an ambassador job for two years that paid me literally 1/14 of that… I don’t think I’d be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador.” He added bluntly, “I received $0 because I’m not an ambassador… I just want to clear that up as an exclusive. I do not have any Ambassador contract.”

While Foley may not currently serve as an official WWE ambassador, he does hold a Legends contract with the company, which he acknowledged is “better than it was 20 years ago.”

Beyond wrestling contracts and rumors, Foley also spotlighted his current passion project—raising money for the Cauliflower Alley Club through his “shirt off my back” auctions at his one-man shows. The organization is dedicated to helping wrestlers in financial need, and Foley is fully committed to supporting it.

“There’s only one organization in the country whose main purpose is to help out wrestlers in need, and that’s the Cauliflower Alley Club,” he said. “What I’m doing is every night when I do my one-man show… I auction, I usually have a flannel and a wrestling shirt… the average price is about $500 and 100% of that goes to the Cauliflower Alley Club.”

So far, Foley has raised around $6,000 and hopes to hit $20,000 by the end of the tour. As always, the Hardcore Legend continues to give back to the wrestling community in meaningful ways.

