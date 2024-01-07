Mick Foley Initially Thought The Mankind Character Was Intended For Someone Else

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by WWE on a number of topics, including his first meeting with Vince McMahon, when he was shown the Mankind character, and how he thought the character was intended for May Payne.

Foley said, “I still remember my first meeting with Mr. McMahon, when he showered me a piece of artwork that was on the table. I thought that it was artwork designed for a new character for Max Payne. It looked like The Man In The Iron Mask, the Alex Dumas story later portrayed in the motion picture by Leonardo DiCaprio. It was probably an hour into our talk before he showed me that illustration and said it was for me. My first thought was, won’t this cover up my facial expressions? Mr. McMahon said, ‘It’s going to augment them.’”

He also talked about giving the role a try and putting everything he had into the Mankind character.

“At the end of those conversations, I thought, I’m going to give this a try. Not only a try, I’m going to put everything I have into this character and I’m going to try and make it as different as I can from Cactus Jack. There will be a little carry over in the move set, but I’m going to have him speak differently, act differently, walk differently, feel differently.”

You can check out Foley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)