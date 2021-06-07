Mickie James Comments On Being “Heartbroken” About The Wrestling Business

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and her future in the wrestling business:

“I have such a — I’m so nervous because I really — I don’t know what to do. I do know that I am personally working on something,” she stated. “I’m working on my own little project thing and we’ll see what happens there. Obviously I have Legacy supps and stuff and I’m taking appearances and bookings but I really — when I talked to you Tommy [Dreamer] and I was like I just — I don’t even know how I feel. I’m so heartbroken in a sense, you know? I’m not gonna cry. But I am, I’m a bit heartbroken in the business because it’s a bit disappointing. That’s all.“