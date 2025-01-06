Mickie James Shares Emotional Message About Career, Growth, And Motherhood

Pro wrestling legend Mickie James took to her official Twitter (X) account to reflect on her past goals in the industry.

James wrote, “Once upon a time my only goal was to go down in history at one of the greatest women’s wrestler of all time. To make a change in the business for everyone. Man and woman alike. Although some may say I have done that, I still always find myself not quite good enough, worthy, disappointed, & coming up short in a completely subjective world that I truly had no power or control over. I thought it was something one earned with hard work, raw talent, passion, and ability. But my inability to politic or to get it in a way that would soil the glory of it all was perhaps my greatest strength and weakness. It also came with my biggest growths & lessons. That was a powerful goal and I’m grateful I owned it, however the problem with was that it was based off others opinions, & at the mercy of someone else’s decisions. Not my own, or even those I love the most. Time makes us humble, and wiser. Now my only goal is to show up authentically, to make time and appreciate all these little moments that matter the most, and just be the greatest mom I can be daily. The beautiful thing is I only have one person to prove that to & I think I’m doing ok. I hope the goals you make this year are completely for you… for what brings you true joy, and not for someone else’s ever changing opinion of you. ♥️ #HappyNewYear”

You can check out James’ post below.