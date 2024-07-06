Minoru Suzuki Released From Hospital After Collapsing During Match

Minoru Suzuki had an unexpected scare today while wrestling in Japan.

Suzuki, 56, has been wrestling for decades and has achieved significant success in NJPW as a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, IWGP Tag Team Champion, and other titles. He has also appeared for AEW.

While wrestling today in the Tenryu Project’s main event, he collapsed, and the bout was called off. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. The good news is that he has now been released from the medical facility.

He stated on X, “I’ll report it for now. I did a CT scan and other tests, but there were no particular problems. I was kicked out of the hospital with a “If you’re feeling fine, go home!” feeling. I remember everything. I even remember how I fell at the end. So there’s no need to worry. For now, I’ll just say one thing… “If I see you again, I’ll beat you all up!”