Miro (Rusev) Signs 1+ Year Contract With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Miro (Rusev in WWE) made his AEW debut on Dynamite. He came out to reveal that he would be Kip Sabian’s Best Man for his upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.

During his promo, Miro said,

“Ten years in the same house with the same glass ceiling and an imaginary brass ring. You can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass! My name is Miro! I am Elite!”

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Miro has signed a contract with AEW that is for more than one year.