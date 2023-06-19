Miro Says He Doesn’t Have The Pull In AEW To Decide Who He Works With

“The Redeemer” is back.

And he doesn’t care who All Elite Wrestling puts in front of him.

Miro, who won in his return match victory over Tony Nese on the series premiere of AEW Collision this past Saturday night, recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Rusev admitted he doesn’t care who he works with on AEW Collision now that he is back in the mix.

“I really don’t care. I don’t have that pull,” he said. “I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos, everything else is up to him, to the man who sits on top of that chair.”

He continued, “I’m not that guy, ‘Oh, I want to work with this guy or that guy.’ No, give me your best, I’ll take them all. It’s all about the story and how you get these. Let’s get there in a way where people are going to be intrigued and have a good match after.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.