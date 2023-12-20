MJF Believes His Feud With CM Punk Was The Greatest Feud Of The Modern Era

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke with SI Media’s Jimmy Trainia on a number of topics including how he believes his feud with WWE star CM Punk was the greatest feud of the modern era.

MJF said, “One of the greatest feuds…I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television.”

He also talked about how as long as Punk is happy to be back in WWE, he is happy as well, and he wishes Punk the best of luck.

“No, I was happy for him. Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent, and at the end of the day, it’s a business. For some reason with wrestling, it’s looked at differently than any other sport. I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. So I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck.”

