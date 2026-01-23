MJF Challenges TNA Star To AEW World Title Match

While calling into Busted Open Radio, MJF took aim at Nic Nemeth and extended a blunt, on-brand invitation to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

“I have the championship that everyone wants. Nemeth, whenever you find your balls, let me know. I’d love to wrestle you for the title as well. Good day, sir.”

Nemeth didn’t shy away from the moment and responded with equal confidence, acknowledging the significance of the offer while making it clear where his current focus lies.

“Wow. What a call. I was just offered an AEW title shot. I’m really focused, surprisingly, on the TNA World title. But, wow, AEW Champion. You’ve got Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page and Samoa Joe all going after MJF and he’s thinking about me. I’m on board. I like that. I always wondered if he could hang in the ring. We’ll find out one day, I guess.”

The exchange adds more fuel to the growing inter-promotional intrigue surrounding All Elite Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. While no match has been announced, Nemeth’s response makes it clear the door is wide open if circumstances align.