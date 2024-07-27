MJF: “I’ll Wrestle Ricky Starks Any Day Of The Week”

AEW International Champion MJF recently appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would face fellow AEW star Ricky Starks any time in the ring.

MJF said, “I’ll wrestle Ricky Starks any day of the week. I think he’s one of the most underrated talents probably ever, like he’s a f***ing phenom. I say that with a wink and a nod because he’s the biggest Undertaker mark in the world.”

“He tried to go toe-to-toe with me on the microphone, I ate him up, I chewed him up, I spit him out. I mean it was pretty embarrassing, and I wrestled him I think I beat him in 30 seconds, but like I’d be willing to give the kid another shot because again underrated talent.”

You can check out MJF’s comments in the video below.