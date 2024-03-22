MJF Remaining Silent Regarding His Injury Status

With his injury status and absence from AEW television, MJF is keeping kayfabe alive.

MJF worked the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event despite suffering a torn labrum and a hip injury. It was his final match, as he lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe. After the show, MJF had to decide whether or not to have surgery on his bad shoulder, which would keep him out of action for nearly a full year.

While not on AEW TV, he finished filming the new comedy “Floaters,” which stars Aya Cash (The Boys), Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, Jonathan Silverman, and Dan Ahdoot. It was written by Brent Hoff, Andra Gordon, and Amelia Brain.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MJF is being as private as possible about his situation following a serious shoulder injury.

We wish him a speedy recovery and eagerly await his AEW return.