Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/4/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches and one segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max, featuring the Fyter Fest special.

In a non-title match, Mark Briscoe will face Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion from The Death Riders. In tag team action, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will take on Atlantis Jr. and Templario. The AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm, along with Mina Shirakawa, will battle Skye Blue and Julia Hart from Hounds of Hell, with AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné providing commentary.

Additionally, AEW International Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title in a 4-Way Match against Claudio Castagnoli from The Death Riders, Máscara Dorada, and Brody King of Hounds of Hell. Thekla will make her in-ring debut in AEW.

La Facción Ingobernable, consisting of “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos, will face “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Komander in a trios match. Lastly, The Hurt Syndicate, featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, along with MJF and MVP, will also make an appearance.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern Time / 7 PM Central Time for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/4! 4 HOURS of AEW action is coming to you LIVE on #AEWFyterFest! It all starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/FOc7mx82sh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025

This Wednesday, 6/4#AEWFyterFest

8/7c on TBS + MAX World Champion Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa vs @Skyebyee/@theJuliaHart Toni saved Mina from Skye + Julia’s attack! Toni + Mina team vs Julia/Skye in a tag match with TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado on commentary, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/dSgSvEND27 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025