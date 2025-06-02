Matt Cardona Talks AEW Nerves, Dream Bout With Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho Feud

Indie star Matt Cardona spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the Squared Circle Expo about various topics, including his match against WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite.

Cardona said, “I guess AEW didn’t love it because I never got job, but seriously, it was my dream match and it was a great moment. I’m forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I’m getting goosebumps right now, you can’t tell because I’m wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I’ve been doing, it’s working, it worked.’”

On how it felt validating:

“Validation, is that the right word? For it to be against Adam Copeland / Edge, it was just like a story that nobody wrote. It was real life. Edge versus Edgehead, a match I thought that would never happen. My dream match. It was happening and the people were behind me. It was cool.”

On being nervous about his feud with Chris Jericho:

“Even like months later when I do the Jericho stuff, I was kind of nervous coming in as a babyface. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re gonna hate me. Like, I’m not an AEW babyface. I don’t do all those moves.’ But they love me. But even that whole run with Jericho was a bunch of fun.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)