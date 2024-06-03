MJF Shows Off Body Transformation Following AEW Return

Former AEW World Champion MJF made his highly-anticipated return to the company at their Double or Nothing PPV when he laid waste to the Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole before cutting a promo about how he is back to his old self and how he doesn’t trust anybody. MJF then showed a new “Bet on yourself” tattoo he had recently done with an AEW logo on a poker chip and said when it comes to his contract status with the company and being a part of the company you call him the wolf of wrestling because he is not leaving.

MJF went on a hiatus immediately following last December’s Worlds End PPV, where he dropped the World Title to Samoa Joe due to the number of injuries he was dealing with. It was reported that plans have been in motion for MJF’s return for quite some time, and Double or Nothing was the show both sides were targetting since preparations were made well ahead of time.

MJF took to his official Instagram to show off his body transformation from the Worlds End PPV to his return at Double or Nothing, with the caption, “Follow @apfau he completely changed my body with his nutrition plan.” MJF also revealed on the comments that the left side of the photo he shared is from after his match with Joe and that his left shoulder was so mangled he couldn’t even lift it over his head.

You can check out MJF’s post below.