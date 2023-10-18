MJF To Voice Starring In “Justice League X RWBY Super Heroes And Huntsmen Part Two”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has a new acting role in the upcoming “Justice League X RWBY Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part Two” film, in which he will play Killer Croc.

Yssa Badiola and Dustin Matthews directed it, and Meghan Fitzmartin wrote it. The plot of the film is summarized as follows:

“After their adventure in Remnant cyberspace, courtesy of Kilg%re, the Justice League returns to Earth. However, they find the Grimm have followed them and are somehow duplicating their powers. Bringing Black Canary up to speed, the League is forced to seek out Team RWBY for help.”

A new preview clip for the film was released, with fans recognizing MJF’s voice acting work in it, in which he saves a child from being attacked.

The film will be released digitally on October 17, followed by a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on October 31.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion will take on the role of Lance Von Erich in the upcoming film “The Iron Claw.”