MJF vs. Daniel Garcia Announced For AEW ALL IN 2024

A big match is coming to Wembley Stadium.

This week’s AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, New York started off with hometown hero Daniel Garcia comnig to the ring.

Garcia cut off MJF, who opened up the show for a promo segment. MJF would go on to give Garcia a ton of praise, revealing a backstage talk the two had where MJF called Garcia a pillar of AEW.

After the two shared mutual respect, MJF would go on to challenge Garcia to a match at this year’s AEW ALL IN pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

As noted, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay then came out and offered Garcia a shot at his title(s) next week, which Garcia accepted.

Ospreay challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 this Sunday night, June 30, in Elmont, N.Y.