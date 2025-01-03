MJF Will Appear Live For First Time In 2025 At AEW Dynamite On 1/8

MJF will return live on the second episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year.

Ahead of next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on January 8 in Clarksville, TN., it has been announced that MJF will make his first live appearance on the show in 2025.

The former AEW World Champion appeared in a backstage promo segment filmed after his match at AEW Worlds End 2024 on the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1 in Asheville, N.C.

In addition to MJF appearing live, the 1/8 episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature the return of Kenny Omega, as well as a Casino Gauntlet for a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15.

