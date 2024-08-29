MLW Hires Former WWE Star As A Producer

MLW is still finding success in the pro wrestling landscape, and its Summer of Beasts event is just hours away in New York City.

The show will air live on the MLW YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. ET. MLW Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima and Okumura will face CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon, MLW Featherweight Champion Janai Kai will face HANAKO, and Matt Riddle will face Matthew Justice (along with Bill Alfonso).

There will also be Opera Cup 2024 Quarter-Final matches featuring KENTA vs. AKIRA, Mistico vs. Atlantis Jr., and Tom Lawlor vs. Tournament Alternate TJP. More matches are also scheduled for the show.

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE star Paul London, who is also wrestling at the show, has joined the promotion as a producer. London has worked for a number of promotions over his career, including ROH, PWG, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, and, of course, WWE.

He held the Cruiserweight and Tag Team titles in WWE from 2003 to 2008.